Some charges against East Moline woman accused in fatal I-74 bridge collision dropped

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has dismissed some charges against Chhabria Harris related to a fatal May collision on the Interstate 74 bridge pedestrian walkway.

Three men were struck by a vehicle at about 2 a.m. May 22 as they stood on the bridge’s pedestrian pathway. Ethan Gonzalez, 21, was killed at the scene. Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline, died of his injuries a few days later. Charles Bowen, 22, suffered serious injuries.

Earlier in the case, Harris, 46, East Moline, faced 14 criminal charges and citations, including multiple counts of aggravated DUI, great bodily injury or death; failure to stop after a crash causing personal injury or death; aggravated reckless driving; and reckless homicide.

Monday, Assistant State’s Attorney John McCooley, who is prosecuting the case, filed a motion dismissing half of those charges and citations, stating they were duplicative or could be merged with the remaining seven counts.

“There has not been any change in the factual allegations or the potential penalties for the charges Ms. Harris is facing,” Dora A. Villarreal, the Rock Island County State's Attorney, said Friday afternoon.

The remaining counts have been amended and refiled, according to court records. They are now two counts of reckless homicide, three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and one count each of failure to report after having an accident resulting in injury and aggravated reckless driving.

They allege Harris was driving drunk, took her 2008 Cadillac Escalade across the bridge using the walkway, struck the three men and failed to report the incident after doing so.

Harris is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the updated charges on Aug. 2, court records state.

A preliminary hearing is an initial test of the prosecution’s case. A witness, usually a police officer, provides to the presiding judge an outline of what investigators believe happened. Both the prosecution and the defense can question the witness during the hearing.

The judge then weighs the information presented and decides whether the case is strong enough for the prosecution to proceed.The burden for doing so is not considered high and many people facing charges choose to waive the hearing. Waiving the hearing is not an admission of guilt.

There was a preliminary hearing scheduled in June for the initial version of the charges against Harris but she waived the hearing.

Court records state that Harris was still in custody, held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $2 million bail. To be released, she would have to post a $200,000 bond.