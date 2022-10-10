 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit

MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. 

Jeremy Langley

Langley 

At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts. 

The pursuit began after a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle Langley was driving.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that Langley began driving erratically, striking a vehicle parked near the Sioux County Regional Airport and a building owned by the airport. Then, he turned and struck the deputy's vehicle. After striking the patrol vehicle, Langley and his passenger, Mark Stewart, 40, of Aurelia, Iowa, fled from the vehicle, running into a cornfield. A female passenger, who was not charged, remained in the vehicle. 

Langley and Stewart were found in the cornfield and taken into custody without incident. Stewart was charged with interference with official acts

The sheriff's office was assisted by its drone unit, the Orange City Police Department, Sioux Center Police Department, Rock Valley Police Department, Plymouth County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, Sioux Center Ambulance and Maurice first responders.

