SIOUX CITY -- A South Dakota man who had been charged with robbing a Casey's General Store in Sheldon, Iowa, has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison on a firearms charge.
Thomas Tuttle, 34, of Watertown, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. He was sentenced Friday to 90 months in prison.
Tuttle had been prohibited from possessing a firearm because of four prior convictions.
He was arrested Nov. 2, when, according to police, he entered the Casey's store armed with a Kel-Tec 9mm carbine, took a pack of cigarettes and left the store. Police later spotted Tuttle in his vehicle and had to deploy an electroshock weapon to overpower him when he resisted arrest.
Police said that during their interview of Tuttle, he told them he had intended to engage law enforcement officers in armed conflict and planned to rob a bank.
Tuttle had faced robbery, gun and drug charges in O'Brien County District Court. The case was dismissed after Tuttle was indicted in federal court.