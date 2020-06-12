South Dakota man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Jefferson, South Dakota man was sentenced Thursday to nearly four years in federal prison for illegal possession of a handgun.
Dennis Wynn, 46, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in February to possession of a firearm by a felon and illegal drug user. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a June 2018 traffic stop led to the discovery of $4,650 in cash and admissions regarding the possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Officers executing a search warrant at Wynn’s home found the meth and marijuana and a semiautomatic .22-caliber pistol.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.