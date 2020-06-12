You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
South Dakota man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
View Comments

South Dakota man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Jefferson, South Dakota man was sentenced Thursday to nearly four years in federal prison for illegal possession of a handgun.

Dennis Wynn, 46, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in February to possession of a firearm by a felon and illegal drug user. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a June 2018 traffic stop led to the discovery of $4,650 in cash and admissions regarding the possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Officers executing a search warrant at Wynn’s home found the meth and marijuana and a semiautomatic .22-caliber pistol.

Court stock
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News