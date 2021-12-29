 Skip to main content
South Dakota prison inmate convicted in Union County dies

SPRINGFIELD, S.D. -- A South Dakota prison inmate who was convicted in Union County has died.

Dennis Most, 71, died Sunday of natural causes in a comfort care setting at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Most was serving multiple sentences out of Union County for sexual contact with a child under age 16.

