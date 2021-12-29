South Dakota prison inmate convicted in Union County dies

SPRINGFIELD, S.D. -- A South Dakota prison inmate who was convicted in Union County has died.
Dennis Most, 71, died Sunday of natural causes in a comfort care setting at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.
Most was serving multiple sentences out of Union County for sexual contact with a child under age 16.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
