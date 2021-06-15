South Sioux City council OKs Big Ox lawsuit settlement

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Council on Monday approved an agreement in which it would pay $500,000 to settle 16 lawsuits filed against the shuttered Big Ox Energy biofuels plant and the city by homeowners living near the plant who said odors and gas releases from the plant ruined their homes and caused health problems.
The settlement calls for the city, Big Ox, three insurance companies and two other companies to pay a combined $1.75 million, which will be divided among the homeowners, and ends legal battles dating back to 2017. Big Ox has agreed to pay $166,394. The settlement says the parties' agreement is not an admission of liability.
The agreement does not list the amount each homeowner will receive.
The city council unanimously approved the settlement without discussion after meeting in closed session with lawyers for 35 minutes. Council members did not speak to the media after the meeting. In a statement issued Tuesday, mayor Rod Koch said: "While we believe we had a number of strong defenses and would prevail at trial, the cost to the city to defend the lawsuit outweighs the amount of the settlement. From a financial perspective, the settlement will ultimately save the taxpayers money."
City manager Lance Hedquist said the city would pay the $500,000 out of cash reserves.
One of the homeowners has yet to execute the settlement agreement. A hearing on a motion requesting a judge to enforce the settlement has been scheduled for July 27 in Dakota County District Court.
Once finalized, the agreement would settle:
-- A federal lawsuit initially filed in Dakota County in 2018 by Carol Baker, who said Big Ox is partially responsible for her husband's death and that odors and gases from the plant ruined their home. Robert Baker Sr., 74, died Dec. 29, 2016, two months after he and Carol Baker left their home at 3826 G St. They were staying in a hotel when Baker was injured in a fall, leading to complications that caused his death.
-- 15 lawsuits filed in 2017 and 2018 in Dakota County by residents living near Big Ox who said that toxic gases from the plant backed up into their homes through the city's sewer system and have caused health problems and property damage. They say the city and Big Ox knew that the city's sewer system was not capable of handling the volume and type of discharges coming from the plant.
-- A federal action filed by the city against Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company and Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company seeking a court order requiring them to cover tort claims filed by the residents against the city. The action also included Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, which issued an insurance policy to the city covering the city's sewer system.
Under terms of the settlement, Philadelphia has agreed to pay $159,600; Charter Oak, $86,760; and Arthur J. Gallagher, $72,300.
The city and Big Ox denied the homeowners' claims from the beginning, and Big Ox later countersued former soybean processor CHS Inc., which it said illegally released acidic wastewater into the city's sewer system, and Olsson Inc., an engineering firm that Big Ox said recommended wastewater from its plant be routed through a sewer main that ran through residential areas.
Nearly $765,000 of the settlement total is not assigned to parties in the agreement. Olsson and CHS also have agreed to monetary payments, which are confidential in the settlement document.
Located in South Sioux City's Roth Industrial Park near Big Ox, CHS closed its plant in 2017, later sold it to Ingredion and has paid an $80,000 civil penalty to regulators for federal wastewater violations.
Big Ox began operations in September 2016, separating solids from industry wastewater and processing them through anaerobic digesters to create methane that was sold and injected into a nearby natural gas pipeline. The remaining wastewater was discharged through the city's sewer system and across the Missouri River to Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant.
The plant was subject to odor complaints soon after it began operations and was cited for numerous environmental violations for gas emissions, sludge spills and solid waste storage.
Big Ox shut down the plant in April 2019 after Sioux City declined to renew the company's wastewater treatment permit because of nonpayment of outstanding fees, fines and other charges.
In January 2020, Nebraska regulators revoked Big Ox's air and stormwater permits because of a continual failure to comply with state regulations.
Big Ox previously settled a federal class action lawsuit filed by two South Sioux City homeowners who said that plant odors had interfered with local residents' ability to enjoy their life and property and had damaged property values. Terms of the settlement were confidential.
Judges also have entered at least three judgments against the Wisconsin-based company for nonpayment of claims to suppliers and other service providers.
Two legal disputes between the city, Big Ox and lenders remain.
Wells Fargo has filed a complaint against South Sioux City in federal court seeking more than $3.3 million in past-due monthly installments it says were due as part of a 2014 tipping agreement between Big Ox and the city. The agreement was an inducement for Wells Fargo to provide financing for construction of the approximately $30 million Big Ox plant.
The city council has denied the bank's claim, saying it was not filed in time and that Big Ox was in default of the agreement because it shut down the plant.
The city sued Big Ox, Wells Fargo and other lenders in December for negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract and is seeking a judge's order rescinding the city's tipping agreement with Big Ox and declaring that the city does not owe the unpaid monthly fees that lenders are seeking.