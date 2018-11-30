SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Scot Ford, who retired just under three years ago from his job as the South Sioux City Police Department chief, has died.
Scot E. Ford Sr., 68, died Nov. 24, at his home in Tucson, Arizona, following a brief illness.
Ford first pinned on a South Sioux City police badge Jan. 22, 1974. And on the exact day 42 years later, on Jan. 22, 2016, he retired from his position as police chief, and Ed Mahon was later promoted from within the department to chief.
As he retired, Ford told the Journal he signed on to the police department after he got out of the Army as a way to make a paycheck or two before a new job opportunity came along.
“But I never found anything I liked as much,” said Ford, who served as chief for the last 26 years.
In his time as a South Sioux City police officer and chief, the department grew from nine to 28 officers. Through “heartwarming highs” and “some real lows,” Ford said he and his officers have continued their dedication to serving the community to the best of their ability.
“It’s been fascinating to be able to be a part of the things that happen in the community,” he said. “There are a lot of people that are willing to step up and work on problems.”
South Sioux City City Manager Lance Hedquist worked closely with Ford for many years.
"Scot Ford was a very prominent citizen who provided great leadership for the police department, and someone who will be missed by the city of South Sioux City and all of the citizens," Hedquist said Friday.
South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch in 2016 said Ford’s commitment to the public’s well being shined through especially during the massive Missouri River floods of 2011.
“The one word to best describe him is 'professionalism,'” Koch said.
Scot is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Catherine Ford; his three sons, Parrish Giddings, Thomas Ford and Scot Ford Jr.; a daughter, Carla Knecht; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.