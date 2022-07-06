South Sioux City man acquitted of murder of spouse will remain in mental health treatment

DAKOTA CITY -- A judge has ruled that a South Sioux City man acquitted by reason of insanity for the 2017 shooting death of his wife must remain in custody and continue treatment for his mental illness.

District Judge Bryan Meismer on June 28 ruled that evidence, including reports from mental health providers, showed Bei Sheng Chen is still a danger to himself and others and will continue to be a danger for the foreseeable future. Meismer ordered Chen to remain in treatment at the Lincoln (Nebraska) Regional Center.

Chen, 45, was found not responsible by reason of insanity and acquitted in May 2018 of first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony for the Sept. 6, 2017, shooting death of Mei Huang.

Chen has been in treatment since his acquittal, and Nebraska law requires an annual review of his condition. Meismer scheduled next year's review hearing for June 27 in Dakota County District Court.

Meismer said Chen may continue his current on and off-ground privileges while under supervision for the purpose of community reintegration. The judge permitted the Regional Center to begin the process of exploring placement options in the community for Chen, but the discharge process likely would be lengthy. Any changes in Chen's placement would need court approval.

Two psychiatrists who examined Chen separately prior to trial agreed that he was insane when he shot and killed his wife and did not realize the consequences of his actions on that day. Chen was diagnosed with psychosis, delusional disorders and depressive disorders.

Chen had followed Huang to the Law Enforcement Center at 701 W. 29th St. in South Sioux City and shot her outside. Police officers found Huang lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Chen was found near her and taken into custody, and a firearm was found nearby.

Evidence presented at trial showed that prior the shooting, Chen was having delusions that his wife was the devil and was going to harm him.

Chen's attorney did not dispute that Chen had shot his wife, and a judge agreed that evidence showed Chen had pulled the trigger.