South Sioux City man acquitted of murder to remain in treatment

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man acquitted by reason of insanity for the 2017 shooting death of his wife must remain in custody to continue treatment for his mental illness, a judge has ruled.
District Judge Bryan Meismer on July 19 ruled that evidence, including reports from mental health providers, showed Bei Sheng Chen continues to be a danger to himself and others and must remain in treatment at the Lincoln (Nebraska) Regional Center.
Chen, 44, of South Sioux City, was found not responsible by reason of insanity and acquitted in May 2018 of first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony for the Sept. 6, 2017, shooting death of Mei Huang.
Chen has been in treatment since his acquittal. Nebraska law requires an annual review of his condition.
Meismer ordered that the 2022 report must be filed by July 1, and a review hearing was set for June 28 in Dakota County District Court.
Meismer granted Chen gradual increases in patient privileges based on his progress and demonstration of safe behavior. Those steps would include on-grounds staff-supervised activities outside the center's fenced yard and off-grounds staff-supervised activities.
Two psychiatrists who examined Chen separately prior to trial agreed that he was insane when he shot and killed his wife and did not realize the consequences of his actions on that day. Chen was diagnosed with psychosis, delusional disorders and depressive disorders.
Chen had followed Huang to the Law Enforcement Center at 701 W. 29th St. in South Sioux City, and police officers inside the building heard the shooting outside. When they responded, they found Huang lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Chen was found near her and taken into custody, and a firearm was found nearby.
Evidence presented at trial showed that prior the shooting, Chen was having delusions that his wife was the devil and was going to harm him.
At trial, Chen's attorney did not dispute that Chen had shot his wife, and a judge agreed that evidence showed Chen had pulled the trigger.