South Sioux City man acquitted of murder to remain in treatment

Two psychiatrists who had examined Chen separately agreed that he was insane when he shot and killed his wife and did not realize the consequences of his actions on that day. Chen was diagnosed with psychosis, delusional disorders and depressive disorders.

Chen had followed Huang to the Law Enforcement Center at 701 W. 29th St. in South Sioux City, and police officers inside the building heard the shooting outside. When they responded, they found Huang lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Chen was found near her and taken into custody, and a firearm was found nearby.

Evidence presented at trial showed that on the morning of the shooting, Chen was having delusions that his wife was the devil and was going to harm him.

At trial, Chen's attorney did not dispute that Chen had shot his wife, and a judge agreed that evidence showed Chen was the one who had pulled the trigger.

