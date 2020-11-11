South Sioux City man acquitted of murder to remain in treatment

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man acquitted in 2018 of killing his wife because he is insane is still a danger to himself and others and will remain in custody to continue treatment for his mental illness, a judge ruled Tuesday.
District Judge Bryan Meismer ruled that a psychologist's report filed in July shows Bei Sheng Chen will remain a danger for the foreseeable future and continued treatment is needed. Chen will remain in the Forensic Mental Department at the Lincoln (Nebraska) Regional Center.
Chen, 43, of South Sioux City, was found not responsible by reason of insanity and acquitted in May 2018 of first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony for the Sept. 6, 2017, shooting death of Mei Huang.
Chen has been in treatment since his acquittal. Nebraska law requires an annual review of his condition.
Meismer ordered an updated report by July 1, and a review hearing was set for July 20 in Dakota County District Court.
Two psychiatrists who had examined Chen separately agreed that he was insane when he shot and killed his wife and did not realize the consequences of his actions on that day. Chen was diagnosed with psychosis, delusional disorders and depressive disorders.
Chen had followed Huang to the Law Enforcement Center at 701 W. 29th St. in South Sioux City, and police officers inside the building heard the shooting outside. When they responded, they found Huang lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Chen was found near her and taken into custody, and a firearm was found nearby.
Evidence presented at trial showed that on the morning of the shooting, Chen was having delusions that his wife was the devil and was going to harm him.
At trial, Chen's attorney did not dispute that Chen had shot his wife, and a judge agreed that evidence showed Chen was the one who had pulled the trigger.
