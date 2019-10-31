{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man who was involved in a conspiracy to kill another man to keep him from providing information to police was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 years in federal prison.

Andrew Nissen, 24, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 188 months in prison. He pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.

Siouxland Crime & Courts

As part of a plea agreement, charges of conspiracy to tamper with a witness by attempting to kill a person and tampering with a witness by attempting to kill a person were dismissed.

In the plea agreement, Nissen admitted that on Aug. 1, 2018, he drove Isaac McDonald to the 300 block of Alice Street in Sioux City, where McDonald shot John Mercure in the head with a handgun in order to keep him from speaking to police about drug trafficking and firearms. Mercure survived.

Nissen pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to sell methamphetamine from Jan. 1, 2018, through March 6 in Sioux City and carrying a firearm while doing so.

McDonald, 23, pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to tamper with a witness by attempting to kill a person, tampering with a witness by attempting to kill a person, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and crime of violence and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Two other co-defendants, Oscar Garcia and Jessica Ott, who were in the car at the time of the shooting have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

A fifth co-defendant, Zachary Moorhouse, is charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He is scheduled to stand trial in December.

