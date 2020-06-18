You are the owner of this article.
South Sioux City man charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl
South Sioux City man charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A South Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Guillermo Coronado Ortiz, 59, is charged in Cedar County Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse, public indecency and procuring alcohol for a minor. He is being held in the Cedar County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

Coronado Ortiz was arrested Tuesday at the Lake Yankton swimming beach after a caller notified the Cedar County Sheriff's Office at 6:20 p.m. that Coronado had been observed having sex with a young girl and giving her beer.

According to an affidavit, witnesses told a sheriff's deputy responding to the call that they had seen Coronado Ortiz and the girl kissing in the water and on the beach and said it appeared they were having sex.

The deputy spoke with Coronado Ortiz, who denied the accusations, court documents said. The deputy then spoke with the girl, who told him that Coronado Ortiz had touched her inappropriately and had sexually assaulted her many times in the past. The girl also admitted that she had been drinking alcohol earlier in the day.

If convicted as charged, Coronado Ortiz could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

