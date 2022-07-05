South Sioux City man charged with sexually assaulting child

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man is in custody, facing numerous charges of sexually assaulting a girl.

Jose Cruz Delao Murguia, 42, is being held on a $300,000 bond in the Dakota County Jail since his Thursday arrest on two counts each of first-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child and incest and one count of child abuse.

Authorities were notified of the alleged assaults on June 2, when a girl under age 16 who was at the Siouxland Community Health Center reported she'd been sexually assaulted. She was interviewed on June 8 at an Omaha child abuse prevention and resource center.

According to court documents, the girl told interviewers that Delao Murguia had sexually assaulted her on three occasions, the most recent on May 30, in a South Sioux City home.

The child and her siblings have been placed in foster homes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.