South Sioux City man charged with theft of government funds

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A South Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of illegally receiving government benefits for nearly 17 years.

Steven Woodall, 42, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to one count of theft of government funds.

According to an indictment unsealed Wednesday, Woodall stole money from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services from June 2004 through Feb. 2 by filing false claims that he was suffering from a greater visual impairment than was actually the case.

The indictment did not include the total amount that Woodall received.

If convicted, Woodall would face a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

