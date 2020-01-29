South Sioux City man charged with touching, taking photos of sleeping girls

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man faces sexual assault and other charges based on allegations that he took photos and videos and touched girls while they were asleep.

Richard Hastings, 27, is being held in the Dakota County Jail on a $250,000 bond on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse and two counts each of generating a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and possession of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. All seven charges are felonies.

Hastings was arrested Sunday after police were provided with photos and videos saved on his phone.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Dakota County Court, the individual photos and videos showed the two girls, both under the age of 14, sleeping in their home. Hastings is accused of taking photos of the girls' underwear, vaginas and buttocks.

According to the affidavit, Hastings admitted to police that he had moved the girls' underwear to take photos of them and that he also had touched the girls over and under their underwear.

