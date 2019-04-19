OMAHA -- A South Sioux City man has been indicted in federal court with receiving and possessing child pornography.
An indictment filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha charges Alan Rubio Cazarez, 52, with single counts of receipt of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
According to the indictment, Rubio Cazarez received and attempted to receive child pornography from Nov. 14-Dec. 17. He was found in possession of the material on Dec. 17. The indictment said the images depicted a minor under age 12 and a prepubescent minor.