South Sioux City man faces federal kidnapping charge

SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man who was charged with raping a woman he met on an online dating site has been charged in federal court with kidnapping.

A complaint unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Arjune Ahmed, 25, with one count of kidnapping. No court hearings have been scheduled.

Ahmed is accused of meeting with a woman he had spent two hours talking to on Meet Me on Sept. 16, 2020. Instead of taking her to breakfast as the two had agreed, Ahmed is accused of driving around before taking her to Bacon Creek Park, where he is accused of forcing the woman from his car, walking her to a secluded spot and raping her.

Ahmed left the woman, and she was able to flag down a passerby, who called police. DNA evidence collected from the woman and a used condom left at the scene matched a sample collected from Ahmed, court documents said.

The complaint alleges that Ahmed attempted to rape a woman who had gotten into his car for a ride in July 2018. The complaint also included details of an August 2019 incident in which a woman accused Ahmed of picking her up at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to give her a ride home before he drove to a remote location in South Sioux City, refused to let her out of the car and raped her.

Ahmed had been charged with third-degree sexual abuse in connection with the September 2020 incident in Woodbury County District Court. That case has been dismissed because of Ahmed's pending prosecution in federal court.

