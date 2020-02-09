South Sioux City man facing multiple charges in police chase

SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man is facing a number of felony charges after police said he eluded officers in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a patrol cruiser.

According to a criminal complaint, at around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers observed 21-year-old Manaen Faltai Rave, listed as a South Sioux City resident, driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala that had been reported stolen. Rave had reportedly spray painted the wheels of the vehicle.

When police attempted to stop Rave he began eluding officers, blowing through several stop signs and red lights, eventually driving in excess of 100 miles per hour on Hamilton Boulevard near 28th Street, nearly crashing in several locations.

Rave continued northbound on Hamilton toward Stone Park Boulevard until he lost control of the vehicle and went off the road. As officers approached the vehicle, Rave put the car in reverse and accelerated directly toward their patrol cruisers, striking a cruiser with an officer inside, pushing the bumper off the car and causing significant damage to the front end.

He then continued eastbound on Stone Park Boulevard and continued into the area of 25th and Jones streets. In the area of 25th Street, Rave again accelerated and struck another patrol vehicle with an officer inside. This collision left the stolen Chevrolet inoperable.