 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Sioux City man gets 15-20 years prison for sexual assault
View Comments

South Sioux City man gets 15-20 years prison for sexual assault

{{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to 15-20 years in prison for taking photos and videos and touching girls while they were asleep.

Richard Hastings mugshot

Hastings

Richard Hastings, 28, had pleaded guilty in July in Dakota County District Court to third-degree sexual assault of a child and possession of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.

According to terms of his sentence, Hastings must register as a sex offender for 25 years. As part of a plea agreement, five other charges were dismissed.

Hastings was arrested in January after police were provided with photos and videos saved on his phone.

The individual photos and videos, taken in December and January, showed two girls, both under the age of 14, sleeping in their home. Hastings took photos of the girls' underwear, vaginas and buttocks. Hastings admitted to police that he had moved the girls' underwear to take photos of them and that he also had touched the girls over and under their underwear.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News