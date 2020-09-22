South Sioux City man gets 15-20 years prison for sexual assault

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to 15-20 years in prison for taking photos and videos and touching girls while they were asleep.

Richard Hastings, 28, had pleaded guilty in July in Dakota County District Court to third-degree sexual assault of a child and possession of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.

According to terms of his sentence, Hastings must register as a sex offender for 25 years. As part of a plea agreement, five other charges were dismissed.

Hastings was arrested in January after police were provided with photos and videos saved on his phone.

The individual photos and videos, taken in December and January, showed two girls, both under the age of 14, sleeping in their home. Hastings took photos of the girls' underwear, vaginas and buttocks. Hastings admitted to police that he had moved the girls' underwear to take photos of them and that he also had touched the girls over and under their underwear.

