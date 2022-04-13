South Sioux City man gets 30 months in prison for gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.
Esai Lopez, 23, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a drug user in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison. He also must pay $38,863 in restitution to his victims and an insurance company.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lopez illegally possessed a handgun and was disarmed by police on June 3, 2020.
On June 23, 2020, Lopez and three other men were involved in a shooting in which shots were fired at an occupied Sioux City house. While that shooting was under investigation, Lopez shot and killed an acquaintance's dog on Sept. 18, 2020.