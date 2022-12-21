South Sioux City man pleads guilty of illegally receiving government benefits for more than 16 years

Steven Woodall, 43, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to one count of theft of government funds. Sentencing was scheduled for April 21.

Woodall was indicted in October 2021 and charged with stealing money from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services from June 2004 through Feb. 2, 2021, by filing false claims that he was suffering from a greater visual impairment than was actually the case.