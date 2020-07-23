South Sioux City man pleads guilty to touching, taking photos of sleeping girls

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to taking photos and videos and touching girls while they were asleep.
Richard Hastings, 27, entered his plea Tuesday in Dakota County District Court to third-degree sexual assault of a child and possession of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.
As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution and defense will jointly recommend a sentence of 15-20 years in prison. Five other charges will be dismissed. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Hastings was arrested in January after police were provided with photos and videos saved on his phone.
According to court documents, the individual photos and videos, taken in December and January, showed two girls, both under the age of 14, sleeping in their home. Hastings took photos of the girls' underwear, vaginas and buttocks. Hastings admitted to police that he had moved the girls' underwear to take photos of them and that he also had touched the girls over and under their underwear.
