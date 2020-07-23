South Sioux City man pleads guilty to touching, taking photos of sleeping girls

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution and defense will jointly recommend a sentence of 15-20 years in prison. Five other charges will be dismissed. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 22.

According to court documents, the individual photos and videos, taken in December and January, showed two girls, both under the age of 14, sleeping in their home. Hastings took photos of the girls' underwear, vaginas and buttocks. Hastings admitted to police that he had moved the girls' underwear to take photos of them and that he also had touched the girls over and under their underwear.