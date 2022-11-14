 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Sioux City man pleads not guilty of child sexual assaul

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of sexually assaulting a girl.

Jose Cruz Delao Murguia, 43, entered his plea Thursday in Dakota County District Court to two counts each of first-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child and incest and one count of child abuse.

Jose Delao Murguia mug

Delao Murguia

Authorities were notified of the alleged assaults on June 2, when a girl being seen at the Siouxland Community Health Center reported she'd been sexually assaulted. She was interviewed on June 8 at an Omaha child abuse prevention and resource center.

According to court documents, the girl told interviewers that Delao Murguia had sexually assaulted her on three occasions, the most recent on May 30, in a South Sioux City home.

The child and her siblings were removed from the home.

The child's mother was arrested and has pleaded not guilty of two counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect and one count of child abuse.

The child's grandmother was arrested and has pleaded not guilty of three counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect.

