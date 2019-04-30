OMAHA -- A South Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.
Alan Rubio Cazarez, 52, entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to single counts of receipt of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
According an indictment filed in the case, Rubio Cazarez received and attempted to receive child pornography from Nov. 14 to Dec. 17. He was found in possession of the material on Dec. 17. The indictment said the images depicted a minor under age 12 and a prepubescent minor.