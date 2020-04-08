South Sioux City man pleads not guilty to murder in Utah

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SALT LAKE CITY -- A South Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to killing a woman in Utah decades ago.

Bryan Reed, 55, entered his plea in district court in Salt Lake County, Utah, on Friday to charges of second-degree murder and aggravated burglary. A trial date has not yet been set.

Reed was arrested in South Sioux City in December in connection with the death of Wilhelmina Reid, 72, who was found dead in her Salt Lake City home on Aug. 18, 1982. An autopsy determined she died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head.

In January, Reed voluntarily returned to Utah to face the charges.

Reed, who was 17 at the time of the slaying, lived with his mother across the street from Reid and left for Nebraska the day of her death. Reed's mother told investigators that she had bought her son's ticket prior to Reid's death.

Investigators reviewing the case in 2018 noted that Reed was among people listed in an initial canvass of neighbors who were never interviewed by police.

An analysis of DNA taken from the woman's nightgown showed that Reed was a possible contributor, and a fingerprint lifted from the scene was identified as Reed's, court documents said.

Salt Lake City investigators interviewed Reed in South Sioux City last year and gained an admission, South Sioux City police said.

