South Sioux City man pleads not guilty to sexual assault

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A South Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Guillermo Coronado Ortiz, 60, entered his plea Thursday in Cedar County District Court to two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and single counts of child abuse, public indecency and procuring alcohol for a minor.

District Judge Bryan Meismer also increased Coronado Ortiz' bond to $500,000 from $125,000. Cedar County Attorney Nicholas Matney had filed a motion for a bond increase in which he said investigators had informed him that Coronado Ortiz had directed his children to sell his property. Matney believed Coronado Ortiz was intending to bond out of jail and return to Mexico.

Coronado Ortiz was arrested June 16 at the Lake Yankton swimming beach after a caller notified the Cedar County Sheriff's Office that Coronado had been observed having sex with a young girl and giving her beer.