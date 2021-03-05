South Sioux City man pleads not guilty to sexual assaulting girl

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Cedar County pleaded not guilty Friday to also sexually assaulting her in South Sioux City.

Guillermo Coronado Ortiz, 60, entered his plea in Dakota County District Court to charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse, generating a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, possession of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and enticement by electronic communication device.

According to court documents, Coronado Ortiz had sexual contact with the girl, who was 15 years old at the time, at a South Sioux City home in August or September 2019. The girl reported being sexually assaulted a second time, but did not remember the date.

Coronado Ortiz has pleaded not guilty in Cedar County District Court to two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and single counts of child abuse, public indecency and procuring alcohol for a minor.

Coronado Ortiz was arrested June 16 at the Lake Yankton swimming beach after a caller notified the Cedar County Sheriff's Office that Coronado had been observed having sex with a young girl and giving her beer.