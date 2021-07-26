South Sioux City man sentenced to 20-40 years prison for sexual assault

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A South Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to at least 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Guillermo Coronado Ortiz, 60, pleaded no contest in May in Cedar County District Court to one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

District Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced him to 20-40 years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, a second count of sexual assault of a child, plus charges of child abuse, public indecency and procuring alcohol for a minor were dismissed. A Dakota County case in which Coronado Ortiz was charged with sexually abusing the same girl in South Sioux City also was dismissed.

Had he been found guilty at trial, Coronado Ortiz faced the possibility of three life sentences in both cases.