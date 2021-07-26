 Skip to main content
South Sioux City man sentenced to 20-40 years prison for sexual assault
HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A South Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to at least 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Guillermo Coronado Ortiz, 60, pleaded no contest in May in Cedar County District Court to one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Guillermo Coronado Ortiz mugshot

Coronado Ortiz

District Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced him to 20-40 years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, a second count of sexual assault of a child, plus charges of child abuse, public indecency and procuring alcohol for a minor were dismissed. A Dakota County case in which Coronado Ortiz was charged with sexually abusing the same girl in South Sioux City also was dismissed.

Had he been found guilty at trial, Coronado Ortiz faced the possibility of three life sentences in both cases.

Coronado Ortiz was arrested June 16, 2020, at the Lake Yankton swimming beach after a caller notified the Cedar County Sheriff's Office that Coronado Ortiz had been observed having sex with a young girl and giving her beer. The girl told a sheriff's deputy that Coronado Ortiz had touched her inappropriately and had sexually assaulted her many times in the past.

Coronado Ortiz was arrested in August and charged in Dakota County with having sexual contact with the girl when she was 15 at a South Sioux City home in August or September 2019.

