South Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man already serving time for driving vehicles during drive-by shootings was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Miguel Ceron, 25, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Miguel Ceron mugshot

Ceron

According to court documents, he and Jose Elorza, also of South Sioux City, sold approximately 3 pounds of meth in the Sioux City area in March 2021. Elorza, 25, was sentenced in December to 10 years in prison.

Ceron was sentenced in Dakota County District Court in October to 24-36 months in prison on one count of aiding and abetting for driving a Jeep involved in a March 2021 drive-by shooting in which his passenger fired shots at another vehicle in South Sioux City. Ceron also is serving a 13-15-month sentence for driving a car involved in a September 2020 drive-by shooting.

