South Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.

Esai Lopez, 23, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a drug user in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison. He also must pay

$38,863 in restitution to his victims and an insurance company.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lopez illegally possessed a handgun and was disarmed by police on June 3, 2020.

On June 23, 2020, Lopez and three other men were involved in a shooting in which shots were fired at an occupied Sioux City house. While that shooting was under investigation, Lopez shot and killed an acquaintance's dog on Sept. 18, 2020.

