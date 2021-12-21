 Skip to main content
South Sioux City man sentenced to prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Jose Elorza, 25, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Elorza admitted to selling approximately 3 pounds of meth in March.

