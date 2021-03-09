South Sioux City man sentenced to prison for selling meth

OMAHA -- A South Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Jacob Full, 31, had pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Omaha to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Full and his source sold 27 grams of meth for $700 to an undercover officer in South Sioux City in September 2019.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
