South Sioux City man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of child

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to 14-20 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Hector Medina Baldovinos, 48, pleaded no contest in May in Dakota County District Court to attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Police arrested Medina Baldovinos and Angelica Salazar Hernandez in October after a school counselor reported that the girl had told him that Medina Baldovinos had been touching her inappropriately both over and under her clothing since she was 7.

Salazar Hernandez was made aware of Medina Baldovinos' actions but did not report it to police after he denied it. Salazar Hernandez was sentenced in June to 90 days in jail and two years probation after pleading no contest to child abuse and obstructing government operations.

