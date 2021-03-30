South Sioux City man sentenced to prison on gun, drug charges

OMAHA -- A South Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.

Pedro Valdovinos, 23, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing firearms in relation to a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced Monday to 138 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Valdovinos sold more than 50 grams of meth to a cooperating witness in June 2019. In August 2019, officers executed a search warrant on his home and found him and Leagsaidh Hargreaves in a basement bedroom closet with a handgun by their feet.

Officers found approximately 140 grams of meth, more than $35,000 in U.S. currency and three other handguns.

Hargreaves has pleaded guilty to lying to law enforcement officers and is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.