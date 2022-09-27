South Sioux City man shot by police enters not guilty plea

DAKOTA CITY — A man who was shot by South Sioux City police pleaded not guilty Tuesday to gun and other charges related to the incident.

Richard Germek, 62, of South Sioux City, entered his plea in Dakota County Court to felony charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt, terroristic threats and possession of a short rifle or short shotgun and misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and disturbing the peace.

South Sioux City police officers responding to a call about a possible overdose encountered Germek at about 7:50 p.m. July 22 at his apartment building at 320 E. 12th St.

According to police and court documents, paramedics who arrived before police evacuated once Germek brandished a gun. Police officers made contact with Germek inside his apartment and gave several commands to drop the weapon before Germek fired at one of the officers. An officer returned fire and struck Germek, who was then transported to a Sioux City hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

The officer who shot Germek was placed on administrative leave in compliance with standard protocol after the shooting. Police Chief Ed Mahon on Tuesday said the officer would not be named but has returned to duty. Mahon said he is waiting for a final report from the Nebraska State Patrol's investigation into the shooting.