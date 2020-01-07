South Sioux City man to return to Utah to face charges from 1982 homicide

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man will return to Utah to be tried for the 1982 death of a woman found bludgeoned to death in her apartment.
Bryan Reed, 55, waived his extradition Tuesday and will voluntarily return to Utah to face charges of murder and aggravated burglary.
Judge Kurt Rager explained to Reed during the hearing in Dakota County Court that he had the right to challenge the legality of his arrest, then asked Reed what he wished to do.
"Go back to Utah and talk to them," Reed answered through a sign language interpreter.
Utah authorities have 10 days to pick up Reed from the Dakota County Jail. He will be transported to Salt Lake City, where he will be booked into jail and arraigned.
Reed was arrested last month in connection with the death of Wilhelmina Reid, 72, who was found dead in her Salt Lake City home on Aug. 18, 1982. An autopsy determined she died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head.
According to court documents, investigators reviewing the case in 2018 noted that Reed was among people listed in an initial canvass of neighbors who were never interviewed by police.
Reed, who was 17 at the time, lived with his mother across the street from Reid and left for Nebraska the day of Reid's death. Reed's mother told investigators that she had bought her son's ticket prior to Reid's death.
Salt Lake City police investigators first interviewed Reed in South Sioux City on Dec. 18, 2018, and South Sioux City police investigators collected DNA samples from him. An analysis of DNA taken from the woman's nightgown showed that Reed was a possible contributor, and a fingerprint lifted from the scene was identified as Reed's, court documents said.
Salt Lake City investigators then conducted a second interview with Reed and gained an admission, South Sioux City police said in a December news release.