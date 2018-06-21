Subscribe for 33¢ / day
 South Sioux City Police Department

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest who recently fled from officers on a dirtbike.

A Wednesday afternoon post on the department's Facebook page says the person is wanted for willful reckless driving and felony flight to avoid arrest. In images posted on the page, the person appears to be of thin build, wearing a tie-dye shirt, shorts and a bright yellow-green helmet. Tattoos are visible on the person's right leg. 

Anyone who recognizes this person is encouraged to contact officer Rick Comstock at (402) 494-7555 or rcomstock@southsiouxcity.org

