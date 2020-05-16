You are the owner of this article.
South Sioux City Police investigating drive-by shooting
South Sioux City Police investigating drive-by shooting

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place late Thursday night. 

According to a statement issued by the department, the shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Seventh and B streets. Officers encountered a residence that had been struck by gunfire, and shell casings nearby. 

A vehicle was recovered nearby with a weapon believed to be involved in the incident. 

No one was injured in the shooting. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call investigators Clint Nelson or Joaquin Orduno at 402-494-7555.

Police car
