South Sioux City Police investigating drive-by shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place late Thursday night.

According to a statement issued by the department, the shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Seventh and B streets. Officers encountered a residence that had been struck by gunfire, and shell casings nearby.

A vehicle was recovered nearby with a weapon believed to be involved in the incident.

No one was injured in the shooting. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call investigators Clint Nelson or Joaquin Orduno at 402-494-7555.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.