South Sioux City police investigating shooting

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City police are investigating the shooting of a man who was found wounded near a city street early Tuesday.

Police were notified at 6:50 a.m. by staff at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center that a 33-year-old male was being treated there for a gunshot wound.

Two passersby on their way to work found the man near the street in the 500 block of East 20th Street in South Sioux City, Lt. Doug Adams said in a news release. The passersby picked up the man and drove him to the hospital, where he was taken into surgery.

Police have not released the name of the victim, and no other information is being released at this time, Adams said.

