SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place early Saturday morning.
According to a press release from the department, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Santa Fe Court at around 5:03 a.m. Saturday for a reported stabbing. Officers found two parties suffering from cutting wounds, reportedly after a domestic dispute.
Both people sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken away by separate ambulances for treatment.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No additional individuals are being sought and there is no danger to the public.