South Sioux City Police investigating Wednesday night report of shots fired

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- An investigation continues into a report of shots fired that occurred Wednesday night in South Sioux City.

At 5:48 p.m., South Sioux City police were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Seventh Ave. Officer at the scene found several shell casings around the home that was struck numerous times.

Investigators say no one was at home at the time on the incident and, currently, there are no suspects.

A witness reported seeing a white Jeep Liberty driving through the area before the shooting. Several other neighbors reportedly had seen the same vehicle with two occupants. The front seat passenger is said to be the person firing at the house.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Investigator Clint Nelson, of the South Sioux City Police Department, at 402-494-7565.

