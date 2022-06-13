South Sioux City RV company owners face dozens more fraud-related charges

DAKOTA CITY -- The owners of a South Sioux City RV sales company face dozens of new charges as an investigation into alleged fraudulent sales practices continues.

Douglas and Shara Bras, who operate Fremont RV Center, 2405 Cornhusker Drive, now face 44 and 50 charges, respectively, for an alleged pattern a defrauding customers by selling their campers on consignment and not telling them, using sales proceeds to pay their own bills rather than the camper owners and not issuing vehicle titles.

A complaint filed Thursday in Dakota County Court contains 37 charges against Douglas Bras: 18 counts of theft by deception, 10 counts of selling or disposing of a motor vehicle without delivering a title or VIN number, three counts of knowing and intentional abuse of a senior adult, two counts of issuing a bad check and single counts of conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, aiding consummation of a felony and second-degree forgery.

He has yet to be arrested on those charges.

An amended complaint filed Thursday against Shara Bras added 35 charges: 18 counts of theft by deception, 10 counts of selling or disposing of a motor vehicle without deliver a title or VIN number, three counts of each of knowing and intentional abuse of a senior adult and issuing a bad check and one count of theft by unlawful taking.

Shara Bras, 56, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. She was previously charged with five counts of theft by deception, five counts of selling or disposing of a motor vehicle without delivering a title or VIN number, three counts of violation of the motor vehicle certificate of title act and single counts of conspiracy and aiding consummation of a felony.

Douglas Bras, 61, was bound over to district court last month to face five counts of theft by deception and single counts of conspiracy and aiding the consummation of a felony. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 21.

The two, who live in rural Hinton, Iowa, were arrested in April and charged with selling at least four campers ranging in price from $12,000-$18,500 on consignment. In each case, according to court documents, they did not pay the owner or the owner's bank and never informed the owners the campers had been sold. The owners did not learn of the sales until a police investigator contacted them. Fremont RV Center also failed to produce a title to the campers to the buyers, who were then unable to register and title the campers.

An affidavit for an arrest warrant filed Thursday said that since the Bras' arrest, the South Sioux City Police Department has received more than 50 calls from other customers who say they were defrauded by Douglas and/or Shara Bras.

Callers were either buyers or sellers of more than a dozen campers or RVs who said they either did not receive a title, received a check for insufficient funds or had not been told their RV had been sold. Some said they finally received their title or payment several weeks or months after the purchase was made. In some situations, customers did not receive payment or titles until after a lawyer or law enforcement became involved. Customers also reported paying Fremont RV for items that were never ordered and received.

South Sioux City police Investigator Joaquin Orduno said the investigation into the Bras' business continues and more charges are possible.

