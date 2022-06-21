South Sioux City RV dealer pleads not guilty to fraud charges

DAKOTA CITY -- An owner of a South Sioux City RV sales company has pleaded not guilty of fraudulent sales practices.

Douglas Bras, 61, entered a written plea Monday in Dakota County District Court to five counts each of theft by deception and selling or disposing of a motor vehicle without delivering a title or VIN number and single counts of conspiracy, aiding consummation of a felony and writing a bad check.

Bras, who lives in Hinton, Iowa, also faces another 37-fraud related charges. An arrest warrant on those charges was issued Tuesday.

Bras' wife, Shara, with whom he owns and operates Fremont RV Center, 2405 Cornhusker Drive, both have been charged with a pattern a defrauding customers by selling their campers on consignment and not telling them, using sales proceeds to pay their own bills rather than the camper owners and not issuing vehicle titles.

Shara Bras, 56, faces 31 charges and is scheduled to be arraigned July 19.

The two are accused of selling campers on consignment but not paying the owner or the owner's bank, never informing the owners the campers had been sold and failing to produce a title to the campers to the buyers.

According to court documents, buyers and sellers of more than a dozen campers or RVs have reported to police that they have received checks for insufficient funds after their campers were sold. Some said they didn't receive their title or payment until several weeks or months after the purchase was made. Customers also reported paying Fremont RV for items that were never ordered and received.

Police have said the investigation into the business is continuing and more charges are possible.

