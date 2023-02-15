SOUTH SIOUX CITY — South Sioux City saw a 7.8% increase in serious and violent crime last year, according to data provided by the police department to the City Council on Monday.

A total of 565 Part 1 crimes, which include homicide, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated and simple assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson, were reported in 2022, compared to 524 the previous year.

The crime statistics are based upon Part 1 crimes reported to the FBI under the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

South Sioux City logged eight forcible rapes in 2022, up from five in 2021. Burglaries increased from 14 to 18 and larcenies from 314 to 316, during that time period. Motor vehicle thefts jumped from 29 to 41, while simple assaults increased from 128 to 158.

No homicides or arsons were reported in either 2021 or 2022. The last homicide in South Sioux City occurred in 2017, while the last arson was tallied in 2020. Robberies dropped from four in 2021 to two in 2022, according to the data.

NIBRS also allows the South Sioux City Police Department to track all other reportable crimes, such as vandalism, identity theft, stolen property offenses and drug offenses.

After adding these other reportable crimes in with the Part 1 crimes, the city reported a 5.7% increase in total crime. In 2022, 989 total crimes were reported, up from 935 in 2021.