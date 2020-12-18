South Sioux City sues Big Ox

Because of that, the city said it should not be required to make the $225,000 monthly payments contained in a 2014 tipping agreement, which was an inducement for Wells Fargo Trust Company to provide financing for construction of the approximately $30 million plant.

Wells Fargo has sued the city seeking more than $3.3 million in payments the city has not made since May 2019.

The city in October denied a claim Wells Fargo filed with the city, saying the company could not seek more than $2.6 million in its claim because it was not filed on time. The city also said it was excused from the monthly payments since March 2019, when it placed Big Ox in default of the tipping agreement for failing to operate the wastewater treatment facility in accordance with the agreement.

The city reiterated that claim in the new lawsuit, which also was filed against Wells Fargo and other lenders, and seeks a judge's ruling that the city is not liable for the payments because Big Ox is not performing its wastewater treatment duties.