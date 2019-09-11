DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City teenager has pleaded not guilty to providing alcohol to a girl later arrested on suspicion of striking and killing a pedestrian with her car.
Joel Perea Duenas, 19, on Monday waived his right to appear in person for arraignment and filed a written plea in Dakota County District Court to a felony charge of procuring alcohol for a minor resulting in serious bodily injury or death. A trial date has yet to be set.
Under Nebraska law, it is a felony to procure alcohol to a minor if it results in injury or death to any person and was caused by a minor's consumption of the alcohol or impaired condition that resulted from the alcohol provided to the minor.
Gonzalez-Diego was arrested a short time later in Sioux City after witnesses saw a car swerving and almost striking other vehicles. A preliminary breath test showed her blood alcohol content at 0.292 percent, more than three times above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. Police used debris from Gonzalez-Diego's car in the street intersection to link her to the hit and run.
Gonzalez-Diego had been arrested in Sioux City a week earlier for second-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while her license was revoked and has pleaded not guilty. She also was convicted of operating while intoxicated in February in Woodbury County.
Pretrial conferences in both OWI cases are scheduled for next month in Woodbury County District Court.
Gonzalez-Diego is charged in Dakota County with motor vehicle homicide and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. No hearings are currently scheduled in that case.
