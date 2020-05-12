South Sioux City teen who provided alcohol to hit-and-run driver gets jail, probation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City teenager who provided tequila to a woman who later struck and killed a pedestrian with her car was sentenced Tuesday to a short jail term and probation.

District Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced Joel Perea Duenas, 19, in accordance with terms of a plea agreement to 10 days in jail and 12 months on probation for a misdemeanor charge of procuring alcohol for a minor. Perea Duenas also must pay a $500 fine and obtain a substance abuse evaluation.

Perea Duenas pleaded guilty in February to the charge, which had been reduced in his plea agreement from a felony charge of procuring alcohol for a minor resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

Perea Duenas did not speak when given the chance at his sentencing hearing in Dakota County District Court.