South Sioux City woman sentenced to 15 years prison for burglaries

LE MARS, Iowa -- A South Sioux City woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with a string of burglaries committed in rural Plymouth County.

Amanda Grosvenor, 37, pleaded guilty Monday in Plymouth County District Court to three counts of third-degree burglary.

As part of a plea agreement, numerous counts of theft, burglary and conspiracy were dismissed. Grosvenor must pay $3,842 in restitution to the victims jointly with her co-defendant, Jens Bossow. Bossow, 42, of Dakota City, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Feb. 26 after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary.

Grosvenor and Bossow were arrested on Nov. 28 and charged with committing four burglaries in rural Le Mars, Merrill and Hinton from Nov. 24 to 27. The two also were charged in a separate case with a Nov. 27 burglary in rural Plymouth County.

During searches of a vehicle and Grosvenor's home, investigators recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property that included purses, jewelry, tools, guns and a guitar.

