South Sioux man pleads no contest to sexually assaulting teen girl

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A South Sioux City man faces 15-40 years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Guillermo Coronado Ortiz, 60, entered his plea May 10 in Cedar County District Court to one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He had been scheduled to go to trial this week.

As part of a plea agreement, a second count of sexual assault of a child, plus charges of child abuse, public indecency and procuring alcohol for a minor will be dismissed. A Dakota County case in which Coronado Ortiz is charged with sexually abusing the same girl in South Sioux City also will be dismissed.

District Judge Bryan Meismer scheduled sentencing for July 26. According to terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors and the defense will recommend the 15-40-year sentencing range during the sentencing hearing and will be free to speak on their belief of an appropriate sentence. Coronado Ortiz faced the possibility of three life sentences had he been found guilty as charged in both cases.