DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to up to 15 years in prison for having sexual contact with a child.
Federico Hernandez-Manzo, 42, had pleaded no contest in September in Dakota County District Court to charges of attempted first-degree sexual assault, child abuse and criminal impersonation.
District Judge Paul Vaughan sentenced Hernandez-Manzo to 10-15 years in prison. Hernandez-Manzo also must register with the sex offender registry for 25 years.
A charge of third-degree sexual assault of a child was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Hernandez-Manzo had sexual contact with a girl who was at least 12 years old but younger than 16 numerous times from March 22 through April 12 at his home in the 1800 block of Missouri View Lane. The girl said the contact began with pretend hugs and progressed over several days to sexual acts that occurred at night while her mother was sleeping.
Hernandez-Manzo also provided false identification information to authorities.